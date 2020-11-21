Afghanistan: Several Rockets Hit Residential Areas In Kabul; 8 Killed, Dozens Wounded

Several rockets hit residential areas in Kabul, Afghanistan during the early rush hours on November 21 killing at least eight civilians and wounding dozens of people, the officials reportedly said. The explosions took place in various parts of central and north Kabul including the heavily guarded Green Zone of embassies and international companies just before 9:00 AM (local time).

Shortly after the incident, the Interior Ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian had reportedly said that “terrorists” mounted at least 14 rockets in a small truck and then set them off. He also added that an investigation has been launched into the incident to find out the vehicle in which the explosives entered the nation’s capital.

The multiple rocket attack sending shock waves and warning signals to officials, rocked the nation just two days a major donor conference for Afghanistan in Geneva.

Several residents have even filmed the rockets striking the streets and the videos have even merged on social media including other images that show damaged vehicles and a hole in the side of the building.

Five civilians were killed, 25 more wounded in the rocket attacks in the city, according to Public Health Ministry. #Afghanistan

Taliban denies involvement

As per reports, the extremist group, Taliban which is against the foreign-backed Kabul administration, has denied any involvement with the November 21 attacks. Media reports quoted Taliban spokesperson saying that they "do not blindly fire on public places" amid pressure mounting on the extremist group to not attack urban areas.

However, amid the intra-Afghan peace talks between Taliban and the Afghanistan government, the attacks on the country have drastically increased in the recent months especially in Kabul that houses nearly five million Afghans. The multiple rocket attack on Kabul came reportedly after two 'sticky bomb' explosions took place earlier on November 21 morning that killed one policeman and injured three others.

Just earlier this month, explosion and gunfight took place near Kabul University on November 2 when Afghan and Iranian officials were inaugurating a book exhibition at the campus.

