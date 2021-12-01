Afghanistan: Saudi Arabia Reopens Consular Services At Embassy In Kabul

The Saudi Arabian embassy in Kabul has announced the launch of a consular division in Afghanistan. As per the reports of Saudi press agency SPA, the action underscores the kingdom's government's commitment to providing all consular services to Afghans. Saudi Arabia called for an emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan earlier this week.

On December 18, Pakistan has agreed to host the gathering. Saudi Arabia expressed its hope that the meeting will produce appropriate mechanisms for providing humanitarian aid to Afghans, as well as coordinate related actions with the UN and its agencies, as well as international financial institutions, with the goal of reducing the humanitarian crisis' impact on Afghans, according to Gulf News.

Millions of Afghans are facing an escalating humanitarian crisis

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last August, much foreign help has been halted. Potential economic collapse in Afghanistan was warned by Saudi Arabia who also stated that if not taken severe measures, the living conditions will not only result in a humanitarian tragedy but will also increase Afghanistan's instability and will have grave ramifications for world peace. It also encouraged the Afghan government to keep all Afghan factions in check and protect human rights, especially women's rights to education and labour. Saudi officials reaffirmed on Monday that millions of Afghans are facing an escalating humanitarian crisis this winter and are in desperate need of support and aid, according to TOLO news.

After the previous Afghan government fell apart and the Taliban retook control, almost all foreign embassies were closed.

However, now some countries are getting ready to reopen their embassies in the war-torn country, according to ANI. Germany had already stated that its embassy in Kabul would reopen.

The diplomatic team from the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Afghanistan has returned to Kabul

Afghan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi stated that a 14-member diplomatic team from the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Afghanistan has returned to Kabul and resumed consular services for Afghans, according to ANI. During the national insecurity following the Taliban takeover, Saudi Arabia removed its diplomats from Kabul last August.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: Unsplash/ AP