US To Cut Troop Levels In Afghanistan, Iraq To 2,500 By Jan 15 As Trump's Term Nears Close

US President Donald Trump is set to sharply reduce the number of US troops in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 before his term ends, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday. The Pentagon also outlined the withdrawal of US forces in Iraq, reducing its troops strength from 3,000 to 2,500.

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said about 2,000 troops would be pulled out of Iraq and Afghanistan by January 15 2021, saying the decision fulfils President Donald Trump's pledge to bring forces home when conditions are met, keeping the United States and its allies safe.

Miller also said the move reflects Trump’s policy to successfully and responsibly conclude the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and to bring its brave service members back home.

In Afghanistan, which was invaded by the US after the September 2001 terrorist attacks, the move seemed to mark a middle ground between Trump’s impulse to pull out American troops and requests from senior US military officials to maintain the current figures. In October, the president had tweeted that all US troops should be “home by Christmas.”

Trump's final accomplishment

The new plan will accelerate the reduction of US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan in Trump's final days in office, despite facing opposition from military and diplomatic advisers seeking a slower, more methodical pull-out of troops. Miller said commanders and advisers agreed with the withdrawal plan, that will reduce the number of troops in both Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500.

The decisions came after Trump’s reshuffling of the Pentagon last week, in which he installed loyalists who were equally frustrated with the continued troop presence in the Middle East. The step gives Trump an accomplishment in his final weeks in office even as he refuses to concede his election loss to Joe Biden.

The official said military leaders were informed about the planned withdrawals over the weekend, and an executive order is in the process, but has not reached the commanders yet.

