In 'Torbaaz' Trailer, Sanjay Dutt Leads Cricket Team Of Kids In Conflict-hit Afghanistan

Cricket is often considered almost like a ‘religion’ in India, where some cricketer have often attained demi-god like status. And this influence has also carried forward to the movies as well, with numerous films based on the sports and its players over the years. If cricket formed a backdrop to showcase Britishers and the tax system in the Oscar-nominated Lagaan, now it will play a crucial part amid terrorism in Sanjay Dutt’s Torbaaz.

Sanjay Dutt’s Torbaaz trailer out

The makers of Torbaaz unveiled the trailer of the Sanjay Dutt starrer on Saturday. The plot is set in Afghanistan, where the actor’s charcter starts a cricket training camp in a refugee camp and motivates children to make it big. On the other hand, region is also attacked by Western forces and an Afghan outfit led by Rahul Dev decides to hit back by turning children into suicide bombers.

The rest of the story traces how the ideologies of both the groups clash as they seek their respective missions.

While the protagonist defends children of refugee camps, saying, “They are the first victims of terrorism”, he highlights that he had also lost his children at the same place.

At the same time, Rahul Dev’s character is heard saying, “We don’t have any issue with cricket. But these kids are our soldiers. They have been trained for a bigger purpose.”

One can see visuals of both cricket matches as well as bomb blasts and terrorist operations.

All about Torbaaz

Torbaaz is directed by Girish Malik. The movie also stars Nargis Fakhri, Gavie Chahal among others. It hits Netflix on December 12.

On July 16, it was announced that Torbaaz was releasing on Netflix. This was after the film had been on the racks for years.

"A man rises from personal tragedy to lead a group of children from a refugee camp to victory, transforming their lives through the game of cricket. It's almost time to play," Sanjay Dutt had captioned while making the announcement.

