Afghanistan: Taliban Bans Female Employees From Entering Ministry Of Women Affairs

Despite promising to respect women's rights, the Taliban has backtracked from its assurances. In a shocking development, the Taliban has banned the entry of female employees in the Ministry of Women Affairs in Kabul. A ministry employee has reportedly informed that only men would be allowed to enter the building of the ministry.

News agency ANI quoted the ministry employee as saying that four women were not allowed to enter the building. Reportedly, the women have now plan to protest near the ministry against the decision of the caretaker Taliban government. Earlier, Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid had assured people that the Taliban was committed to giving women their rights based on the principles of Islam. He had claimed that women would be allowed to work in the health sectors and other sectors and there would be no discrimination against them.

The Taliban had promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, but it announced an all-male Cabinet on Tuesday, September 7. It announced the government of the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan', naming Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the head of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura' as its interim Prime Minister. Last month, women in large numbers protesting across Afghanistan, seeking inclusion in the new administration and no curbs on women's freedoms.

Cracking down on women's freedom, the Taliban-ruled Ministry of Higher Education, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, announced that women in Afghanistan can continue their studies at university, but classrooms would be gender-segregated, AP reported. Moreover, the Taliban ruled government has made wearing Islamic dress mandatory for students. Haqqani said that hijabs will be mandatory but did not specify if this meant compulsory headscarves or face coverings.

During their previous regime from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban had imposed harsh restrictions for citizens, especially women. Back then, they were not allowed to step out without male relatives and had to cover their faces. They were not even allowed to study or to work.

