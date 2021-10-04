Afghanistan: Taliban Govt Denies Presence Of Chinese Military At Bagram Airfield

In a key development, the Taliban government has denied the presence of foreign troops at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan. This came after the locals reported the presence of external military forces near the airfield. Meanwhile, a member of the cultural commission, Omar Mansor, said that "There are no foreign troops currently in Afghanistan, including Chinese," reported news agency ANI citing Tolo News.

Earlier, on Saturday, Afghan civilians residing at Bagram claimed that they saw the lights of the base for the first time since the US military left Afghanistan. However, Mansor denied all such claims and said Taliban members were present at the Bagram Airfield and they had switched on the lights of the airbase. According to a report published by Tolo News, a resident of the area named Shamshad said, "The lights were switched on again at Bagram air force base. There were some voices heard at the base. A plane has also been seen there".

'No foreign troops in Afghanistan': Cultural Commission leader Omar Mansor

However, there are speculations about the alleged takeover of Chinese troops at the Bagram base after the US Force pullout. So far, there has been no clear evidence of the Chinese Army in the Taliban-ruled country, but the two neighbouring nations share a great rapport as China has always been an avid supporter of the terror outfit ruling Afghanistan.

According to foreign experts and analysts, the Communist regime of China is aiming to gain control over the Afghan airbase of Bagram, which was earlier controlled by the US Force. Analysts believe that the Chinese government may take this step to increase its influence in the region and embarrass the United States. Earlier, the US former president, Donald Trump, had said that China had received access to the equipment of the US military in Afghanistan.

Image: AP