Afghanistan: Taliban Kill Three ISIS-K Affiliates In Khair Khana District Of Kabul

In their latest raid on Daesh hideouts in Afghanistan, the Taliban have killed three ISIS-K affiliates, as reported by Khaama Press Agency. The operations, which commenced on Sunday evening witnessed the Talibs obliterating ISIS-Khorasan bases in the district 17-Khair Khana in Kabul. While the Taliban have claimed success, they have yet not revealed the number of casualties.

According to local residents, the operations involved artillery fire and two explosions. According to Khaama Press Agency, the attack was aimed at suspects of the explosions which left at least 12 killed and more than 32 inflicted with injuries.

The Taliban and ISIS have been contesting for power in Afghanistan, specifically the eastern region. Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, Daesh militants have increased their attacks on Taliban members. The Taliban and Daesh are adversaries, and the attacks have sparked fears of a larger battle between the long-time foes.

Mosque explosions

A blast at a mosque in the Afghan capital killed at least 12 people and injured 32 others on October 3. Three people have been detained in connection with the incident, according to Qari Saeed Khosty, a spokeswoman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, Sputnik reported.

The incident occurred in a packed area of Kabul's EidGah Mosque. The explosion occurred as the Taliban held their first big assembly outside of the city to celebrate their triumph in the two-decade-long conflict. The Taliban stated on October 3 that a bomb went off outside the entrance to the Eidgah Mosque in Kabul, where a memorial ceremony for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was being conducted, Sputnik reported.

Afghanistan's Deputy Minister of Media and Culture, Zabihullah Mujahid, had previously stated on Twitter that the explosion had resulted in several casualties. The caption after being translated, read, "A bomb blast rocked a gathering of civilians near the entrance of the Eidgah Mosque in Kabul this afternoon, leaving a number of civilians dead."

