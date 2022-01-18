Afghanistan: Women Launch Protest For Equal Space In All Sectors Including Politics

In order to pressurise the Taliban to allow space for women in the Ministry of Women's Affairs, hundreds of female protestors took to the streets in Afghan national capital, Kabul, on Monday. According to a report by Tolo News, the women who took part in the protest raised slogans against the oppressive rule and demanded active participation of women in every field, including politics.

In a list of demands, the protestors said that they require education to fight with the extremist organisation. Also, they demanded the reopening of the Women's Ministry, facilitating education for girls, and securing jobs for women in senior government positions.

"The utilization of woman workers and academic women, the appointment of women as deputy ministers, the aiding of vulnerable families, and the creation of job opportunities for Afghans are our main wishes," Tolo News quoted Asma, a 28-year-old woman, who was protesting against the oppressive rule.

Protestors demand the release of Afghanistan's central bank assets

Apart from demanding equal opportunities in the government and politics, the female protestors also echoed support for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Recently, Guterres urged the United States and other international organisations to release Afghanistan's central bank assets.

"We ask the world humanitarian organizations...The number of those who left the country and say to freeze the assets are not even one million. We are aware that they are saying such things. Is it important to kill 34 million (people) for the sake of one million?" asked Tajor Kakar, a women's rights defender.

Citing the recent statement of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the local media reported that the Taliban want to "steadily erase women and girls from public life". "Today, we are witnessing the attempt to steadily erase women and girls from public life in Afghanistan including in institutions and mechanisms that had been previously set up to assist and protect those women and girls who are most at risk," the experts said.

"We are concerned about the continuous and systematic efforts to exclude women from the social, economic, and political spheres across the country," added experts.

'Bogus promises' for Women

After taking over the leadership of the country, the Taliban made tall claims suggesting that they have changed completely as compared to the earlier regime. The extremist group promised to allow education and jobs for women.

Instead of fulfilling their promises, the Taliban barred women from educational institutions and working. Ever since the horrifying takeover in August last year, women across the country have taken to the streets to protest against the closure of schools and colleges. Despite all this, the Taliban regime has not taken any concrete steps to restore fundamental rights.

