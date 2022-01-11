In Afghanistan, Women Protestors Modify Protest Ways; Notes Down Demands On Walls At Night

Afghan women and activists, who have been facing the worst situation since the Taliban assumed power, has altered their way of protest in a bid to refrain from violence, Tolo News reported on Monday. According to the reports by the local media outlet, the women activists have shifted the mode of protest by writing their demands on walls instead of raising their voices outside the government buildings. Interestingly, the protestors are now gathering at a particular place in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul at night and are painting the walls with their demands, which were not being heard or attended to by the totalitarian regime. It is pertinent to mention here that women were protesting to avail their fundamental rights such as freedom of wearing clothes, right to work, free movement, co-education and others, during the daytime since shortly after the takeover in August. Several times, it was reported that the Taliban resorted to violent means to suppress the voice of the women protestors.

According to the protestors, the unique way will reduce the violence without hampering their protest of restoring all fundamental rights."Our protests were met with threats and violence, so we switched to murals to achieve our fundamental rights and will continue these protests," Tamana Rezaie, a protester, was quoted as saying by Tolo News. "Murals are our new method of protesting for calling for our rights. Because our protests were often met by violence from the Taliban," said Leda, another protester. "Women's rights in choosing their clothing style, work, and education are restricted. We will not stay silent and will raise our voice," said Aziz Gul, another protestor.

While speaking to local news media, the women protestors also warned the Taliban to meet their demands otherwise they will extend their protest at the national level. "Today's women are not the women of 20 years ago. Our new protest methods will expand in all the provinces, and we will use any possible means to raise our voice," said Navida Khurasani, a women's rights activist. "We want our rights. We will not let them be rolled back and will continue our protests until we are given our rights," Darya Neshat, a women rights activist said.

'Bogus promises' for Women

After taking over the leadership of the country, the Taliban made tall claims suggesting that they have changed completely as compared to the earlier regime. The extremist group promised to allow women education and jobs. Instead of fulfilling their promises, the Taliban barred women from educational institutions and working. Ever since the horrifying takeover in August last year, women across the country took to the streets protesting its aftermath which included the closure of schools and colleges. Despite all this, the Taliban regime has not taken any concrete steps to restore its fundamental rights.

With inputs from ANI

Image: Pixabay