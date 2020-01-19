AI Expert Calls 'killer Robots' Greater Threat To Humans Than Climate Change

An Artificial Intelligence expert has claimed that ‘killer robots’ will become a greater threat to humans than the impending climate change. Referring to the teenage Swedish climate activist, Dr David Levy, in an interview with Daily Star Online, said that a ‘Greta Thunberg of the robot world’ is needed to avert the global devastation.

Author of Love and Sex with Robots raised concerns about the rise of drones and said that there are several reasons for robots goings rogue. Dr Levy warned that people with malicious intentions and required skills can hack into the robots and control them. In a panel discussion at a recent Raspberry Dream Labs event in London, the AI expert said that there should be laws to deal with such situations but the whole process of developing laws is very slow.

Dr Levy fears that the speed and growth of AI can overtake the efforts of governments of bringing legislation to deal with futuristic robots. “Something needs to be done, there needs to be a Greta Thunberg of the AI world," said the AI expert. Last year, a drone disrupted the air traffic at Garwick airport in London which forced the grounding of flights in the runway.

Dr Levy said that the drones that led to thousands of passengers missing their flight were just wandering in the airspace. He asked what if terrorists get hold of one such drone and fly it into the middle of Trafalgar Square with a little resin. Dr Levy opined that governments have been far too lax in the way they are addressing or not addressing these problems.

Increased use of drones

In recent times, use of drones has rapidly increased across sectors, from the defence to surveillance to disaster management. New drone technology is set to replace expensive ships used for reading potential earthquakes in subduction zones, the region of the Earth's crust where tectonic plates meet. Security forces have started using drones for launching attacks as well as monitoring possible infiltration.

