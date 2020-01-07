Drone-sighting In US Still Remains Mystery For Federal, State Authorities

United States Federal Aviation Administration announced on January 6 that the drones spotted in some areas of the country in the past weeks still remain a mystery for them. Over the course of last three weeks, multiple drones were sighted in northeast Colorado and southwest Nebraska flying information of a grid pattern over the remote areas. Reportedly after a closed-door meeting, FAA posted an update saying they take drone-sighting 'seriously'.

The federal, state and local stakeholders are still trying to determine if the sightings were drones and who was behind their operation. Apart from launching an investigation, the FAA has contacted several drone companies along with the General Aviation airports in reported countries to inform about the sightings. However, there is no substantial development in the inquiry against the sightings, the authorities said that they 'will continue to collaborate'.

UPDATE: #FAA statement regarding reported #drone sightings in #Colorado and #Nebraska. The FAA will continue collaborating closely with our partners at the federal, state and local levels on identification efforts. pic.twitter.com/O58IvTEfGb — The FAA (@FAANews) January 6, 2020

Read - 'No-drone-zone' Posters Displayed In Four Languages To Warn Tourists At Taj Mahal

Group of 17 drones spotted

Phillips County Sheriff Thomas reportedly said in December last year that at least a group of 17 drones were spotted between 7pm and 10pm (local time) with an estimated wingspan of 6 feet. The drones remained nearly 200 to 300 feet in the air and fly steadily in square patterns of about 25 miles. However, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the US Air Force, the US Army Forces Command remained clueless about the aircraft.

Read - Posters Reading 'No Drone Zone' Pasted Near Taj Mahal

The Sheriff's office received at least nine calls in late December, but Elliott said residents no longer need to reports sightings. It is weeks later, and still, the source and purpose of the drones remained a mystery for the authorities. Senator Cory Gardner serving Colorado has also said on January 3 that he has communicated with FAA who have people working on the ground in order to track down the operator.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me personally and my office regarding the heavy drone activity in Colorado. I just spoke with the Administrator of the FAA - they have people on the ground and are working with federal law enforcement to track down the operator. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) January 3, 2020

Read - Experiments To Study Operation Of Commercial BVLOS Drones To Take Place In Jan: Aviation Minister

Read - WATCH: US Drone Strike Killing Iran's Maj. General Soleimani & Convoy Video Released

(With AP inputs)