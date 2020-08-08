Kozhikode Plane Crash: Bangladesh Foreign Minister Offers Condolences To Bereaved Families

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Momen expressed shock over the Air India plane crash and extended condolences to the families of deceases. The Air India Express flight crash-landed at Karipur Airport on August 7, carrying 184 passengers from Dubai. At least 18 people, including the pilot and the co-pilot, onboard the flight lost their lives in the tragic incident.

"Deeply shocked about the tragic accident of Air India Express flight in Kozhikode, that took precious lives and injured many. I convey our deepest condolence. Our thoughts, prayers are with bereaved families," Momen told his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri visited the airport to take stock of the situation on August 8. Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), DGCA & Flight Safety Department officials have also reached the incident site to investigate the crash.

Relief flights arranged

Three special relief flights, two from Delhi and Mumbai, have been arranged for Kozhikode for providing humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members affected by the crash. Meanwhile, Kerala CM has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the next of kin of each passenger who died, while the Air India has matched the sum in interim monetary relief.

Air India's Vande Bharat repatriation flight from Dubai failed to land on the table-top runway in Kozhikode's Karipur airport amid very heavy rainfall in the area. The fatalities include two pilots and 16 passengers - with the youngest fatality being a one-year-old boy who succumbed to his injuries.

The Air India Express Employees Union extended heartfelt condolences and prayers to Capt. DV Sathe and First Officer Capt. Akhilesh Kumar of flight IX-1344. The union said that their loss has deeply saddened crew fraternity and that they shall really be missed.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to pax who lost lives on Air India Express flight IX-1344 returning from Dubai. This is to inform you that the cabin crew received some injuries and are under treatment in Kozhikode hospital,” the statement read.

