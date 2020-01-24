Airbnb Uses AI To Judge Trushworthiness Of Guests After Repeated Complaints

Airbnb is using AI technology to analyse their guest’s online personalities to determine their trustworthiness. The background check software was developed by Tooly, a startup company, which has reportedly patented the technology with the European Patent Office after being granted IUS last year.

Users given a risk score

According to a website called Futurism, the technology scours the internet and assesses everything from users’ social media posts to watchlists and criminal records in order to rate their likelihood of exhibiting untrustworthiness traits. The users are also given a risk score based on the findings by AI.

This came after the hospitality company filed several complaints of guests holding rowdy parties and damaging properties. According to a statement published on its website, “Every Airbnb reservation is scored for risk before it's confirmed.” It further said that the company uses predictive analytics and machine learning to instantly evaluate hundreds of signals that help us flag and investigate suspicious activity before it happens.” For hosts and guests in the United States, we also conduct background checks," they revealed.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems. Specific applications of AI include expert systems, natural language processing (NLP), speech recognition and machine vision. While the huge volume of data that's being created on a daily basis would bury a human researcher, AI applications that use machine learning can take that data and quickly turn it into actionable information.

As of this writing, the primary disadvantage of using AI is that it is expensive to process the large amounts of data that AI programming requires. While AI tools present a range of new functionality for businesses, the use of artificial intelligence also raises ethical questions because, for better or worse, an AI system will reinforce what it has already learned.