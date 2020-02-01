Alleged Al-Qaeda Leader Arrested In Arizona For Killing Two Iraqi Officers

A man alleged to have been the leader of Al-Qaeda terrorists was arrested in Arizona on accusations of killing two Iraqi police officers in 2006 in Al-Fallujah, Iraq. Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, 42, appeared before a federal magistrate judge on January 31 in Phoenix in connection with the extradition request made by Iraq.

Michael Bailey, US Attorney for the District of Arizona, and Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski announced the arrest of the alleged Al-Qaeda leader on two charges of premeditated murder. US Magistrate Judge John Boyle had issued the warrant on January 29 based on the extradition request.

“According to the information provided by the Government of Iraq in support of its extradition request, Ahmed served as the leader of a group of Al-Qaeda terrorists in Al-Fallujah, Iraq, which planned operations targeting Iraqi police,” said the US Attorney’s Office in Arizona.

Read: Al-Qaeda's Indian Subcontinent Chief, Pakistan-based Asim Omar Killed

Ahmed is accused of shooting the first lieutenant and a police officer in the Fallujah Police Directorate in 2006. The US Secretary of State will decide on Ahmed’s extradition of the alleged Al-Qaeda leader if the court certifies it. However, the allegations made by Iraq have not yet been proven in court.

Read: Imran Khan Admits Pakistan Army, ISI Trained Al-Qaeda, Justifies Links

Manhunt for other terrorists

It is believed that some of the US residents are linked to terrorist groups operating in Africa and the Middle East, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been announcing rewards to get information of such suspects. In December 2019, federal investigators raised the reward up to $5 million for information leading to arrest of a man listed on the FBI’s most wanted terrorists.

Jehad Serwan Mostafa, 37, is believed to be the highest-ranking United States citizen fighting for a Somalia-based terrorist organization, al-Shabaab. Mostafa was raised in San Diego, California and graduated from a college in his hometown. According to the FBI, Mostafa joined al-Shabaab around 2006 and served in many capacities, including a military instructor at al-Shabaab's training camps, a leader of the foreign fighters, a leader and propagandist in al-Shabaab's media wing, and an intermediary between al-Shabaab and other terrorist organizations.

Read: FBI Probes Vandalisation Of Newly Inaugurated Gurdwara In California

Read: Bhima-Koregaon Case: FBI To Assist Pune Police To Crack Varavara Rao's Hard Disk