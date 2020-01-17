FBI Probes Vandalisation Of Newly Inaugurated Gurdwara In California

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) launched a probe into a vandalism incident where anti-social elements defaced a newly inaugurated gurdwara in California.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is also independently investigating the possible hate crime in which the vandals wrote ‘White Power’ and made a swastika on a concrete slab at the front entrance of the Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib in Orangevale.

Sacramento Sheriff Deputy Lacey Nelson reportedly said that the investigators have been collecting forensic evidence from the scene and detectives have canvassed the neighbourhood. The shreds of evidence found in forensics and on video are yet to be released.

Anger and condemnation

The incident caused widespread anger and condemnation, and calls for retribution were made. Sikh Coalition media and communications director Graham West, in a statement, said that Sikhs across California have been facing years of high-profile hate incidents despite being the home to the largest number of Sikh Americans nationwide.

California legislator Kevin Kiley called the act vile and abhorrent, adding that the Sikh community is important to Orangevale, Greater Sacramento, and California. The Sikh community “has my full support as we condemn this terrible crime and come together as a community,” tweeted Kiley.

House Representative and Democrat Jackie Speier said that she was angry and saddened after hearing about the vandalism incident. She said that those responsible for this hateful act will be held accountable, adding that everyone should speak out against the political figures emboldening hatred and get rid of the evil of white supremacy. Another House Representative Judy Chu said that the white supremacists want minorities divided and isolated.

