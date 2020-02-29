Alligator Rescued By Officials From Basement Of Ohio Home

In a bizarre incident, the police department of Madison Township, USA, rescued an alligator that was found in the basement of someone's house. The authorities posted the picture of the rescued alligator on Facebook with the caption, "There are some things they just don’t teach you in the Police Academy”. According to the reports, the officials said that they immediately took action to save the reptile. They further added that the property owner voluntarily surrendered the animal, and that the residents of the home “did not possess a valid exotic animal permit”.

Alligator will be shifted to a facility

According to the reports, the officials confirmed that the alligator which is believed to be 25-year old will be shifted to an animal sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. As the caption read, "Our 25-year-old scaly friend is retiring to an animal sanctuary in sunny Myrtle Beach, SC. See ya later, alligator!"

Alligator in pool

In another similar incident, a Florida woman was woken up in the middle of the night when she heard a splashing sound coming in from her backyard swimming pool. However, she was left shocked after she found a seven-foot alligator in the pool. Kerri Kibbe heard the puzzling sound at around 2 AM, and once she switched the lights on she found the gator staring at her from the pool. Although, she thought that the reptile would find its way out of the pool, concerned about her, and her children's safety, she quickly decided to inform the police.

After the police were informed the official in charge called an alligator trapper to rescue the animal from Kibbe's house. The trapper used a noose to drag the reptile to the front yard where its accurate measurement was done. It was 7 feet 1 inch in length. The alligator was taken to an alligator farm where it was released for mating.

