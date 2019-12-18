The Debate
Jeff Bezos To Buy NFL Team Detroit Lions? Amazon CEO Has Visited Detroit For Talks

other sports

NFL news: Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos is reportedly interested in buying the Detroit Lions from Martha Ford. Ford remains uninterested in any potential deal

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is apparently quite eager to purchase a National Football League (NFL) franchise. While the richest man in the world could easily buy the league's most valuable franchise - Dallas Cowboys, multiple reports suggest he is interested in acquiring the Detroit Lions.

Also Read | Jeff Bezos Donates $98.5 Million To Organisations To Help Homeless

Detroit Lions - Jeff Bezos NFL investment?

Detroit Lions aren't the most fancied sides in the NFL. They haven't made a playoff appearance since 2016 and are currently rooted to the bottom of the National Football Conference – Northern Division (NFC North) with three wins and 10 losses. While the Lions could possibly do well with a takeover, 94-year-old Martha Ford is reportedly not interested in selling the NFL franchise.

Also Read | NFL Playoffs: AFC, NFC Standings After Week 15 That Witnessed Multiple Records Being Made

According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos has built close relationships with several current owners in the NFL. He even reportedly watched last season’s Super Bowl with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. It was reported in early November that Bezos is interested in purchasing an NFL franchise but did not mention the interest in any particular franchise. However, the latest reports suggest that Bezos has earmarked the Detroit Lions as his next big investment. Reports further add that Bezos visited Detroit to talk to Martha Ford for a potential deal. The Detroit Lions are reportedly valued at $1.95 billion.

Jeff Bezos: A strong fanbase demands a shrewd business head?

As a business deal, it makes sense as the Detroit fans have been calling out Martha Ford to sell the franchise for quite some time now. Although, the second least valuable franchise in the NFL, Bezos could potentially inject some financial windfall for the Lions. Having won the NFL Championship back in 1957, Detroit Lions do need a major revival to end their drought.

Also Read | Amazon Doing Extremely Well In India: Jeff Bezos

NFL: Detroit Lions fans sure would love a takeover

Also Read | Jeff Bezos Unveils ‘Blue Moon’ Spacecraft, Plans 2024 Lunar Landing

Published:
COMMENT
