Jeff Bezos To Buy NFL Team Detroit Lions? Amazon CEO Has Visited Detroit For Talks

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is apparently quite eager to purchase a National Football League (NFL) franchise. While the richest man in the world could easily buy the league's most valuable franchise - Dallas Cowboys, multiple reports suggest he is interested in acquiring the Detroit Lions.

Jeff Bezos Is Reportedly Taking A Look At Buying The Detroit Lions https://t.co/sxoU1LZ7Pb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 17, 2019

Detroit Lions - Jeff Bezos NFL investment?

Detroit Lions aren't the most fancied sides in the NFL. They haven't made a playoff appearance since 2016 and are currently rooted to the bottom of the National Football Conference – Northern Division (NFC North) with three wins and 10 losses. While the Lions could possibly do well with a takeover, 94-year-old Martha Ford is reportedly not interested in selling the NFL franchise.

According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos has built close relationships with several current owners in the NFL. He even reportedly watched last season’s Super Bowl with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. It was reported in early November that Bezos is interested in purchasing an NFL franchise but did not mention the interest in any particular franchise. However, the latest reports suggest that Bezos has earmarked the Detroit Lions as his next big investment. Reports further add that Bezos visited Detroit to talk to Martha Ford for a potential deal. The Detroit Lions are reportedly valued at $1.95 billion.

Jeff Bezos: A strong fanbase demands a shrewd business head?

Top 5 best NFL fanbase:

1) Baltimore Ravens

2) Seattle Seahawks

3) Atlanta Falcons

4) Minnesota Vikings

5) Detroit Lions



Top 5 worst NFL fanbase:

1) Cleveland Browns

2) Pittsburgh Steelers

3) Philadelphia Eagles

4) Dallas Cowboys

5) New England Patriots



Thoughts? — y-Mo🌊 (12-2) (@LamarHeisman) December 15, 2019

As a business deal, it makes sense as the Detroit fans have been calling out Martha Ford to sell the franchise for quite some time now. Although, the second least valuable franchise in the NFL, Bezos could potentially inject some financial windfall for the Lions. Having won the NFL Championship back in 1957, Detroit Lions do need a major revival to end their drought.

NFL: Detroit Lions fans sure would love a takeover

Lions fans created a flag that reads “Sell the Team” with Martha Ford’s face next to it 😂 pic.twitter.com/cHFdK1XDFI — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) December 15, 2019

