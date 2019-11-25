Jeff Bezos Donates $98.5 Million To Organisations To Help Homeless

Jeff Bezos donated $98.5 million to 32 organisations that help the homeless. The organisations are spread over 23 US states and are actively working towards helping homeless families. Most people on the internet commented on the fact that this amount is nothing compared to his total wealth.

Amazon founder and CEO donates millions

The founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos who is the world's richest man has recently announced that he has donated a whopping $98.5 million to 32 organisations. The donations to each organisation ranged from $1.25 million to $5 million. The Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos gave the money to the organisations through his Bezos Day One Fund which was announced in September 2018.

The sum is one million more than what the fund had donated last year. In 2018, Bezos Day One Fund had given $97.5 million to organisations that are meant to help the homeless. The Bezos Day One Fund has made a commitment to donate $2 billion to fund existing non-profits that help the homeless and to create new non-profits, tier-one preschools in low-income communities. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Jeff Bezos's net worth is $108 billion.

While donating to help the homeless is a good thing, not everyone on the internt was desperate to praise Bezos. A lot of people pointed out that in proportion to Bezos's vast $108 billion wealth the amount he and his organisation has donated is tiny.

Netizens reactions:



If you made $50,000 per year this is the equivalent of giving away $45. pic.twitter.com/yBAeL7ExRV — Eat The Rich (@EatTheRichPod) November 23, 2019

Jeff Bezos could buy a $150,000 house for every homeless person in America and still have almost $20 BILLION in personal wealth — Carl Gibson (@crgibs) November 23, 2019

A whopping .09% of his net worth. Thanks so much Jeff. — punkassbamboo (@punkassbamboo) November 22, 2019

There were some on the internet who defended Bezos.

When was the last time you gave $45 to charity? — Ryan (@tvisgreat) November 23, 2019

