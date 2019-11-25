The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Jeff Bezos Donates $98.5 Million To Organisations To Help Homeless

Rest of the World News

Jeff Bezos donated $98.5 million to 32 organisations that help the homeless. The 32 organisations are spread over 23 US states and work to help the homeless.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos donated $98.5 million to 32 organisations that help the homeless. The organisations are spread over 23 US states and are actively working towards helping homeless families. Most people on the internet commented on the fact that this amount is nothing compared to his total wealth.

Amazon founder and CEO donates millions

The founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos who is the world's richest man has recently announced that he has donated a whopping $98.5 million to 32 organisations. The donations to each organisation ranged from $1.25 million to $5 million. The Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos gave the money to the organisations through his Bezos Day One Fund which was announced in September 2018.
The sum is one million more than what the fund had donated last year. In 2018, Bezos Day One Fund had given $97.5 million to organisations that are meant to help the homeless. The Bezos Day One Fund has made a commitment to donate $2 billion to fund existing non-profits that help the homeless and to create new non-profits, tier-one preschools in low-income communities. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Jeff Bezos's net worth is $108 billion.

Read: Australia's Ashes Journey Chronicled In Forthcoming Amazon Prime Documentary

Read: CAIT Seeks Probe Into Alleged Avoidance Of Tax Liability By Amazon, Flipkart

While donating to help the homeless is a good thing, not everyone on the internt was desperate to praise Bezos. A lot of people pointed out that in proportion to Bezos's vast $108 billion wealth the amount he and his organisation has donated is tiny.

Netizens reactions:
 

There were some on the internet who defended Bezos.

Read: Amazon Quiz Today: ‘Green Earth Quiz’ Answer And Win Rs. 20,000

Read: Amazon Quiz Today Answers: November 25 | Answer And Win Rs 20,000

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG