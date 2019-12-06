Amazon Delivers Condoms, Toothbrushes Instead Of Nintendo Switch

Online shopping giant Amazon has suffered a huge setback after it mistakenly delivered wrong products to customers during the Black Friday sale. Amazon apologised and has launched a probe into the matter. A dozen of its buyers have complained that they received random products like toothbrushes and condoms instead of the Nintendo switch they ordered.

A massive blunder by Amazon

The online shopping platform has offered to refund its customers and has issued an apology. But the buyers are still not happy because they will have to pay the full price now despite buying the product on Black Friday sale. Many of its buyers took to social media to raise the issue with Amazon.

Steve Handy from Worcester complained to Amazon that he received a laptop fan cooler instead of a Nintendo switch he ordered along with Pokemon sword and shield. According to Steve, after he called Amazon's customer care they told him that they cannot do anything because the price of the product had gone up and he will have to wait for a refund.

A similar incident took place with Paladin Shaz who also ordered a Nintendo switch and received an Oral B electric toothbrush instead. A user named Hughesy on twitter shared his ordeal as he received a pack of condoms after he ordered a Nintendo switch from Amazon. A user named Vicki Carpenter on Facebook wrote to the delivery giant about the blunder they committed. Vicki ordered a Nintendo switch for his son and received a bedsheet instead. The console Vicki ordered was of £300 and now it is being held by Amazon.

There are several other users who received the wrong product for their Nintendo switch. Some of them even received microphones, tambourine, air fresheners, dog food, washing up liquid, photopolymer resin, and even Lego. Amazon is reportedly not happy with the situation and has decided to launch an investigation.

