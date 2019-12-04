The Debate
Amazon Crew Rescues Man City Ahead Of Match With Burnley

Football News

Manchester City faced a power failure in the dressing room before their match against Burnley until Amazon crew shooting the game came to the team's rescue

Manchester City

Manchester City faced a strange situation on Tuesday evening, December 3, when they went to Burnley for the Premier League clash. The away team's dressing room lights went out for a while because of an electrical issue. 

No lights

However, the preparations were not affected greatly since the Amazon Prime crew - who were broadcasting the match - came to the rescue by using some of the studio lights.

The pre-match issues did not have any effect on the pitch since City won 4-1. He win lifted pressure off Pep Guardiola's team and kept the defending Champions from slipping further away from the top of the table. The win keeps Pep in the hunt for the third consecutive Premier League trophy and helps the team's confidence before the high profile Manchester Derby on Saturday. 

Guardiola was all praises for his team's performance and said, "Our level was so good for most of the game. I don’t have the feeling we play badly in every game. Sometimes, you need something after back to back titles. You need time after the holidays. he level we played at Newcastle was good, but we drew. In general, I am satisfied, and they know it. Winning here it is not easy. We played our way. It was important."

