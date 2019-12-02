Amazon Takes Down Christmas Ornaments Displaying Auschwitz Camps

The technology giant, Amazon has withdrawn a range of Christmas ornaments displaying the former concentration camp that sellers had posted on its website. This move by Amazon followed a tweet from the Auschwitz Memorial which called out the E-commerce site to remove the 'disturbing and disrespectful' merchandise. Along with the Christmas tree ornaments, Amazon also had an image of Nazi death camps where millions of people were killed during World War II on bottle openers and a mouse-pad. The images also included those of railway lines leading to the gates of former camps, the barbed wire fences where mainly Jews were forced to house.

It seems that @amazon has removed all of the "Christmas ornaments" with the images of the former Auschwitz camp. Thank you everyone for your activity and response. https://t.co/VGFnSDMWM9 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 1, 2019

After the removal of ornaments, the Memorial again posted another range of products saying 'it is not over yet'. Amazon again removed the 'questionable items' and the Memorial thanked the people of the internet for their swift response which made the change happen.

Another group of products - a mousepad with images from Birkenau and Christmas ornament with a freight train car from Yad Vashem has been removed from @amazon. Thank you to those who reacted, reported and put pressure here. https://t.co/hzJtMAJqNa pic.twitter.com/ZdbEIFoGeQ — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 2, 2019

Sellers should follow guidelines: Amazon

In a statement released by Amazon, it said that the site wants the sellers to follow the selling guidelines. It further said that those who will not adhere by the rules will be subjected to action, including 'potential removal' of their account. Earlier this year, #BoycottAmazon surfaced on Twitter calling out the company for selling products which hurt the Hindu religious sentiments. The outrage went viral, as one of the internet users posted the picture of Amazon selling multiple toilet covers with the image of a Hindu deity, even though the products were not for sale in India. Following the outrage, Amazon removed reportedly 33 products after asking the vendors to take those products down.

What the hell is this Amazon? (@AmazonHelp, @amazon)



How many times you will hurt the sentiments of Hindus? Why do you do this every year, every time? Till when will this continue? Will it ever stop? pic.twitter.com/XuwlHHu4qY — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) May 16, 2019

