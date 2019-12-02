The Debate
The Debate
Amazon Takes Down Christmas Ornaments Displaying Auschwitz Camps

Rest of the World News

Amazon has withdrawn a range of Christmas ornaments along with other products displaying the former concentration camp that sellers had posted on its website.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amazon

The technology giant, Amazon has withdrawn a range of Christmas ornaments displaying the former concentration camp that sellers had posted on its website. This move by Amazon followed a tweet from the Auschwitz Memorial which called out the E-commerce site to remove the 'disturbing and disrespectful' merchandise. Along with the Christmas tree ornaments, Amazon also had an image of Nazi death camps where millions of people were killed during World War II on bottle openers and a mouse-pad. The images also included those of railway lines leading to the gates of former camps, the barbed wire fences where mainly Jews were forced to house. 

Read - From 'Schindler's List' To 'Inglorious Bastards': The Best Movies On World War II

After the removal of ornaments, the Memorial again posted another range of products saying 'it is not over yet'.  Amazon again removed the 'questionable items' and the Memorial thanked the people of the internet for their swift response which made the change happen. 

Read - Two Bravery Medals Awarded To First World War Hero Sold At Auction For £235,000

Sellers should follow guidelines: Amazon

In a statement released by Amazon, it said that the site wants the sellers to follow the selling guidelines. It further said that those who will not adhere by the rules will be subjected to action, including 'potential removal' of their account. Earlier this year, #BoycottAmazon surfaced on Twitter calling out the company for selling products which hurt the Hindu religious sentiments. The outrage went viral, as one of the internet users posted the picture of Amazon selling multiple toilet covers with the image of a Hindu deity, even though the products were not for sale in India. Following the outrage, Amazon removed reportedly 33 products after asking the vendors to take those products down. 

Read - World War II: Here Are The Top Five Best Documentaries To Watch

Read - Children In Germany Find World War II Ammunitions From Pond Using Magnets

Published:
COMMENT
