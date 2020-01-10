'American Horror Story' Series Actor Harry Hains Passes Away At 27

American Horror Story star Harry Hains passed away at the age of 27 on January 10. He appeared in television series American Horror Story and The OA and had suffered mental health issues, according to the reports. His mother, Jane Badler, the former Neighbours actress confirmed the news through her Instagram handle.

She wrote, “He was 27 and had the world at his feet". “But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time... I will miss you, Harry, every day of my life," she added. Hains was born and brought up in Melbourne, Australia and moved to New York and then Los Angeles as his career developed.

READ: The Chainsmokers' Tracks That Made It Big In The Industry; 'Closer' To 'Who Do You Love'

Hains' Instagram post

His latest post on Instagram showed him and a friend celebrating the New Year. Hains was renowned for his television works. He appeared in Hotel, the fifth season of the anthology series American Horror Story in 2015-16. Earlier, he played the role of Noah in the second season of Netflix’s The OA.

Jane did not confirm her son's cause of death but invited his friends and followers to his funeral to take place on Sunday at Hollywood Forever. He'd spoken excitedly about his plans for 2020, just six days before his death. He had planned to continue making more music under his stage name ANTIBOY and going into fashion. He added that he would love to create a space for LGBTQ people where they can feel safe to go and create art and exist and collaborate in this space.

READ: Atypical: 80 Objects Including Keys, Chains Removed From Man's Stomach In A Span Of 90 Minutes

Friends pour in tributes

His friends commented on his recent Instagram post that he posted on the eve of New Year. A friend wrote, "I'm so so so sorry for your loss @janebadlerworld, all the strength and prays for your son. We love you Jane, you are not alone. Max from Buenos Aires, Argentina" Another friend wrote, "rip my best friend, this is the worst day of my life. take care, i ll make you wait but we ll meet again on clouds".

READ: Agnes Keleti, The Oldest Living Olympic Champion, Turns 99

READ: New HBO TV Shows That Are Eagerly Awaited In 2020, From 'The Outsider' To 'Avenue 5'