New HBO TV Shows That Are Eagerly Awaited In 2020, From 'The Outsider' To 'Avenue 5'

Television News

Here are some of the upcoming HBO TV shows that will release in 2020. Read more to know about the forthcoming TV shows cast and release dates of the shows.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
HBO

There are various upcoming HBO TV shows that fans are waiting for in 2020. Among them, some of the most awaited TV shows are Westworld, Barry, and Euphoria. Not to mention, the debut of The New Pope, which is the follow-up series HBO's popular 2016 series 'The Young Pope'. Fans are eagerly awaiting some of these much-anticipated shows in 2020.

ALSO READ | 'Marvelous Mrs Maisel' And Other Shows To Watch If You Are A Fan Of Period Dramas

The Outsider

The storyline of The Outsider is inspired by Stephen King’s 2018 novel of the same name. The plot is about the murder of a young boy and his supernatural powers. In The Outsider, Ben Mendelsohn stars as police officer Ralph Anderson. The supporting cast includes Cynthia Erivo, Jason Bateman, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vasquez, Jeremy Cobb, and Marc Menchaca. The show will release on January 12, 2020.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Outsider (@theoutsiderhbo) on

ALSO READ | What Happened To Pat Sajak On 'Wheel Of Fortune' And When Does He Return To The Show?

Avenue 5

The upcoming TV show Avenue 5 focuses on a futuristic cruise ship that transports celebrities to space. The director of the TV show  Armando Iannucci created the HBO comedy series Veep, and most recently directed the feature films The Death of Stalin and The Personal History of David Copperfield. 

It stars Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Himish Patel, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Lenora Crichlow, and Ethan Phillips. The show will release on January 19, 2020.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🅐🅛🅜🅐🅢 🅖🅔🅔🅚🅢 🅟🅣🅨 (@almasgeeks) on

ALSO READ | 'Supergirl' To Go Off-air After Current Season?

McMillions

McMillions' story is about a scam involving McDonald’s Monopoly contests between 1995 and 2000. The series draws on exclusive firsthand accounts and archival footage featuring FBI agents who brought down a gaming scam. The TV show is set to release on February 3, 2020. 

ALSO READ | Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Reveals Her Ordeal With Domestic Violence

Image Courtesy: AP

 

 

