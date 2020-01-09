New HBO TV Shows That Are Eagerly Awaited In 2020, From 'The Outsider' To 'Avenue 5'

There are various upcoming HBO TV shows that fans are waiting for in 2020. Among them, some of the most awaited TV shows are Westworld, Barry, and Euphoria. Not to mention, the debut of The New Pope, which is the follow-up series HBO's popular 2016 series 'The Young Pope'. Fans are eagerly awaiting some of these much-anticipated shows in 2020.

The Outsider

The storyline of The Outsider is inspired by Stephen King’s 2018 novel of the same name. The plot is about the murder of a young boy and his supernatural powers. In The Outsider, Ben Mendelsohn stars as police officer Ralph Anderson. The supporting cast includes Cynthia Erivo, Jason Bateman, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vasquez, Jeremy Cobb, and Marc Menchaca. The show will release on January 12, 2020.

Avenue 5

The upcoming TV show Avenue 5 focuses on a futuristic cruise ship that transports celebrities to space. The director of the TV show Armando Iannucci created the HBO comedy series Veep, and most recently directed the feature films The Death of Stalin and The Personal History of David Copperfield.

It stars Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Himish Patel, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Lenora Crichlow, and Ethan Phillips. The show will release on January 19, 2020.

McMillions

McMillions' story is about a scam involving McDonald’s Monopoly contests between 1995 and 2000. The series draws on exclusive firsthand accounts and archival footage featuring FBI agents who brought down a gaming scam. The TV show is set to release on February 3, 2020.

