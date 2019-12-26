The Chainsmokers' Tracks That Made It Big In The Industry; 'Closer' To 'Who Do You Love'

The Chainsmokers started their career by releasing remixes of songs by Indie artists. The Chainsmokers are production duo consisting of Alexander Pall and Andrew Taggart. The band had a major breakthrough in 2014 with the song #Selfie. The song became the top twenty single in several countries and they have even won a Grammy award for the song. According to Forbes 2019 list of highest-paid celebrities, The Chainsmokers were the highest-paid DJs, dethroning Calvin Harris after six years. Here are a few of The Chainsmokers' songs that made it big in the industry.

Something Just Like This

Something Just Like This is a collaboration of the band The Chainsmokers with British rock band Coldplay. The song released on February 22, 2017. The song reached the top ten of many charts around the world including number 2 in the UK Singles Chart and the Australian ARIA chart. The song would be used by CBS for their coverage of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament. The song is directed by James Zwadlo.

Closer

Closer was launched by The Chainsmokers featuring American singer Halsey. It was released on July 29, 2016, through Disruptor Records and Columbia Records. In the United States, Closer became both the Chainsmokers' and Halsey's first number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100. The song stayed at the top spot for 12 consecutive weeks. The Chainsmokers became the first to have four songs ("Closer" being the fourth) topping the Dance/Electronic Songs chart, passing Calvin Harris, who held the previous record with three. The song went on to become the first song to spend 26 weeks in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also became the second song in the history of the Hot 100 chart to spend 32 weeks in the top ten of the chart.

Don’t Let Me Down

Don't Let Me Down is another widely loved song The Chainsmokers. The song has the vocals of American singer Daya and was released on February 5, 2016, through Disruptor Records and Columbia Records. The song was written by Andrew Taggart, Emily Warren, and Scott Harris. Don't Let Me Down became both the Chainsmokers' and Daya's first top-five single on the US Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number three. It also became The Chainsmokers' second consecutive top 10 entry after Roses, which peaked at number six. It reached the top 10 in several countries. The song won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. The song was also well-received by the critics.

Who Do You Love

Who Do You Love features Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer and released on February 7, 2019 under Sony Music. It is the acts' first collaboration together and follows their December 2018 singles Hope and Lie to Me. The music video released on March 25, 2019.

