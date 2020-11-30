Amid COVID-19, WHO Urges Countries To Step Up Fight Against Malaria As Death Toll Rises

In a bid to restart the global war against malaria which had stalled in recent years, WHO called upon countries and global health partners to step up the fight against the disease that claims a large number of lives every year, despite being preventable and treatable. WHO's latest World Malaria Report states that the progress against malaria continues to plateau, particularly in high burden countries in Africa. The report also revealed that the gaps in access to life-saving tools are undermining global efforts to curb the disease, and the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to set back the fight even further.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "It is time for leaders across Africa and the world to rise once again to the challenge of malaria, just as they did when they laid the foundation for the progress made since the beginning of this century."

WHO calls for reinvigorated action to fight malaria

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “Through joint action, and a commitment to leaving no one behind, we can achieve our shared vision of a world free of malaria.”

Pointing towards the event where the African leaders in 2000 had signed the landmark Abuja Declaration to reduce malaria deaths on the continent by 50 per cent in upcoming 10 years, WHO Director-General said that robust political commitments along with new innovative tools and increased funding can help control malaria at the global level. According to the report released by WHO, 1.5 billion malaria cases and 7.6 million deaths have been averted since 2000.

Pointing towards the COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as an additional challenge to the provision of essential health services across the world, the World Health Organisation revealed that most malaria prevention campaigns were able to move forwards this year without major delays. The international organisation has also expressed concerned over moderate disruptions in access to treatment as it could lead to a considerable loss of life.

WHO Regional Director Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti said, "While Africa has shown the world what can be achieved if we stand together to end malaria as a public health threat, progress has stalled. COVID-19 threatens to further derail our efforts to overcome malaria, particularly treating people with the disease. Despite the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on African economies, international partners and countries need to do more to ensure that the resources are there to expand malaria programmes which are making such a difference in people’s lives."

According to the World Malaria Report 2020, 21 countries have successfully eliminated malaria over the last 2 decades. Out of these 21 countries, 10 countries were officially certified as malaria-free by WHO. In the face of the ongoing threat of antimalarial drug resistance, the 6 countries of the Greater Mekong subregion continue to make major gains towards their goal of malaria elimination by 2030. But many countries with a high burden of malaria have been losing ground. According to WHO global projections, the 2020 target for reductions in malaria case incidence will be missed by 37% and the mortality reduction target will be missed by 22%.

