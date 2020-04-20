Angela Merkel Angry Over 'discussion Orgies' As Shops Reopen Amid COVID-19 Crisis

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reportedly criticised the discussions over further easing of restrictions as the country still has a significant number of active coronavirus cases. According to local media reports, Merkel expressed her frustration over “discussion orgies” in some region that risked higher rates of COVID-19 infections.

Merkel feared that the progress achieved in the fight against coronavirus could be reversed due to further easing the measures and lax social distancing as some retail shops have started reopening. On April 15, the German Chancellor reached an agreement with state leaders under which some of the retail shops have been allowed to reopen.

Germany has reported around 145,742 confirmed coronavirus cases with over 4,600 deaths due to the infection. The mortality rate in Germany has been relatively low as compared to its neighbouring states due to extensive testing and aggressive social distancing measures. However, the lockdown has started taking a toll on the economy and the country is going through a recession which is likely to last until mid-year.

'Massive impact on the economy'

Last week, the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy said in its report on economic development that several factors including the collapse of global demand, interruption in supply chains, changes in consumer behaviour, and uncertainty among investors are having a massive impact on the economy. According to the ministry, economic performance has slumped in the first quarter and the trend is likely to continue in April.

The government expects the economic recovery in the second half of the year after the COVID-19 restrictions are eased. The ministry noted that production and sales in the industry had recovered at the beginning of the year but a “massive demand and supply shocks from home and abroad caused by the corona pandemic”, reversed the economic trend.

“The harsh indicators for the manufacturing industry that have been available refer to a period when the corona pandemic in this country was just beginning,” said the ministry in a statement.

(With agency inputs | Image: AP)