COVID-19: Germany Records One Of Its Lowest Rates Of New Infections In Last 24 Hours

As a positive sign amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, Germany recorded one of its lowest rates of new COVID-19 cases on April 20. The German centre for disease control, the Robert Koch Institute has said that in the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 1,774 new infections of coronavirus. However, as of April 20, the total number of people infected with the fatal disease in the country has reached 145,742 with over 4,600 fatalities. Meanwhile, additional 3,500 people have even been recovered from the disease.

Over the past few days, reportedly, while the infection rate has decreased overall in Germany, the death toll has spiked. According to German CDC, the precautionary measures, taken by the German government to stem the further spread of the disease, have been successful. However, the Institute has also cautioned that the numbers recorded this week have the potential to be inaccurate because certain testing labs lagged in sending their results.

COVID-19 outbreak ‘under control’ in Germany

While most part of the world is currently combatting the deadly coronavirus outbreak, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on April 17 that the country is “again under control” of the pandemic. Crediting the positive change in Germany to early lockdown, Spahn said that the government would make ten million masks every week starting from August.

German Health Minister said that since April 12, “there are more recovered people every day than new infections”. Spahn also called it an “important and encouraging development”. Spahn showcased optimism and noted that Germany has a “good chance” of battling the COVID-19 pandemic and lauded the citizens and its healthcare system.

He also added that the government will work constantly in a bid to ensure they continue the current efficiency. Moreover, since last month the government has been involved to deliver protective equipment for the medical professionals. Since the middle of March, according to Spahn, they have distributed more than 80 million masks in Germany.

