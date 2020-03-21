Coronavirus: Video Of Orangutan's Demonstration Of Proper Hand-washing Goes Viral; Watch

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows an Orangutan named Cinta from Borneo in Indonesia was surrounded by volunteers at the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation near a water body and washing her hands very elaborately. The video was shared on Facebook by the Orangutan Jungle School and has managed to garner 842 views with 62 comments and 448 shares.

Orangutan Jungle School captioned the video: "Listen up everyone! Orangutan Jungle School's fabulous Cinta is here to demonstrate her excellent hand washing technique for you all as we avoid the Corona-virus. Please remember if you can to donate even a little to BOS Foundation to keep the orangutans safe during this difficult time."

A user wrote, "I love her....cutest hairstyle ever...but,I must say Big Benny is my favorite...love him so much".

The second user wrote, "wish Smithsonian channel would do a marathon, I could use an entire day of binge watching."

The third user wrote, "I wish there were more episodes on Hulu. We love watching it and are so proud of all the hard work from you all!!!". Another commented, "She's totally adores water that it finds her fascinating".

Importance of washing hands

In a similar video, a school teacher explaining to her students the importance of washing hands amid the Coronavirus outbreak is also receiving a lot of praise on social media. The video has gone viral ever since it was shared by a Twitter user named Lee Trott. The video has garnered more than 6.5 million views and has received over 3,72,000 likes.

In the 49-second long video, the teacher can be seen explaining the advantage of washing hands by using a dish of black pepper flakes floating in the water as a demo. The teacher in the video can be heard asking one of her students to dip her finger inside the black pepper water, which is representing a virus.

As the number of cases of the pandemic are increasing, medical professionals and health organisations, including the World Health Organisation, are advising people to maintain utmost hygiene and are being told to remain in self-isolation. As of now, the virus has affected over two lakh people and has claimed over 8,500 lives.

