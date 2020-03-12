Borneo: Orangutan Fights Loggers' Deforestation Efforts; Video Wows Netizens

A video of an orangutan seemingly defending its home from being demolished by loggers is making a stir on Twitter, and it proves how heartbreaking it is to destroy someone's home.

The video was shared by Twitter account Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) with a caption, "They were clearing his house. Cutting forest. But this #orangutan decided to fight the excavating machine by himself. Oranguton spend most of time on trees & now only found in Borneo & Sumatra. Considered as very intelligent & most arboreal among apes. Now #CriticallyEndangered."

They were clearing his house. Cutting forest. But this #orangutan decided to fight the excavating machine by himself.



Oranguton spend most of time on trees & now only found in Borneo & Sumatra. Considered as very intelligent & most arboreal among apes. Now #CriticallyEndangered pic.twitter.com/WxV8fgqsEa — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 12, 2020

In an eighteen second video, the animal was seen fruitlessly lashing against a digger in the Sungai Putri forest in Borneo, Indonesia as loggers bulldozed through.

The video has garnered more than 8K views, making the netizen's heartbreak and weep as orangutan's home gets demolished.

READ | Manju Warrier's heartfelt words for little fan wins Internet - See post

Twitterati React:

All because of Palm Oil,we humans have alternatives but they don't. This self-centered approach is going against the fact that we are sharing this planet with other species.



"It's coexistence or no existence." - Bertrand Russell — Agnostic Front_Exploring (@AKhatri25) March 12, 2020

Some of the users questioned the greediness of human beings and also said it 'heartbreaking'.

This is extremely heart breaking. 😓 How greedy are we!! Encroaching upon each and every wildlife habitat.. 😔 — Swayamsiddha (@Swayamsiddha9) March 12, 2020

READ | Twinkle Khanna shares a post on how locals in Mumbai are trying to “burn” coronavirus

Thats so sad. We,humans are the biggest disease on this planet. Seriously.. We are just not contented. — Sumeet (@sumrag) March 12, 2020

While one of the users said that humans don't deserve Earth.

Humans don't deserve Earth. — Gokul (@Gkhyenn) March 12, 2020

Feels sorry Abt it ..

Humans are more intelligent and well developed apes ! But why we are not critically endangered yet ? — R Pruthvi (@r_pruthvi) March 12, 2020

READ | Milind Soman reacts on 'trending at 54' over RSS journey, wife Ankita joins in

Meanwhile, one user appreciated the orangutan's efforts and noted the determination and ferocity with which it fought against the loggers.

Sad. What a brave man, the orangutan! — Push back (@Anushagjw) March 12, 2020