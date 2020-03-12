The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Borneo: Orangutan Fights Loggers' Deforestation Efforts; Video Wows Netizens

Rest of the World News

A video of an Orangutan seemingly defending its home from being demolished by loggers is making a stir on Twitter.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Borneo

A video of an orangutan seemingly defending its home from being demolished by loggers is making a stir on Twitter, and it proves how heartbreaking it is to destroy someone's home. 

The video was shared by Twitter account Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) with a caption, "They were clearing his house. Cutting forest. But this #orangutan decided to fight the excavating machine by himself. Oranguton spend most of time on trees & now only found in Borneo & Sumatra. Considered as very intelligent & most arboreal among apes. Now #CriticallyEndangered."

In an eighteen second video, the animal was seen fruitlessly lashing against a digger in the Sungai Putri forest in Borneo, Indonesia as loggers bulldozed through. 

The video has garnered more than 8K views, making the netizen's heartbreak and weep as orangutan's home gets demolished. 

READ | Manju Warrier's heartfelt words for little fan wins Internet - See post

Twitterati React:

Some of the users questioned the greediness of human beings and also said it 'heartbreaking'. 

READ | Twinkle Khanna shares a post on how locals in Mumbai are trying to “burn” coronavirus

While one of the users said that humans don't deserve Earth. 

READ | Milind Soman reacts on 'trending at 54' over RSS journey, wife Ankita joins in

Meanwhile, one user appreciated the orangutan's efforts and noted the determination and ferocity with which it fought against the loggers.

READ | 'Game of Thrones' actor Max Von Sydow passes away at 90, celebrities left heartbroken

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
IPL
CORONAVIRUS IMPACTS IPL - LIVE
Coronavirus
WHAT IS CORONAVIRUS
Amul
AMUL TAKES A DIG AT RAHUL GANDHI
Rajinikanth
RAJINIKANTH NOT TO BE CM FACE
Jaishankar
EAM JAISHANKAR ON CORONAVIRUS
Cristiano Ronaldo
CRISTIANO RONALDO QUARANTINED