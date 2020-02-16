Orangutan With Legal 'personhood' Celebrates 34th Birthday In Florida

An orangutan named Sandra, who was granted legal 'personhood' by an Argentine judge celebrated her 34th birthday on Valentine’s Day with a special new friend in her Florida home, according to the reports. The Director of the Centre for Great Apes in Wauchula, Florida, Patti Ragan, reportedly said that Sandra has adjusted very conveniently to her life at the sanctuary and has befriended Jethro, a 31-year-old male orangutan.

Before coming to Florida, Sandra used to live alone in a Buenos Aires zoo in Argentina. She was little reserved when she arrived at the Florida centre which is home to 22 orangutans, as per the reports. According to an international media outlet, Sandra appeared to be most interested in Jethro and the zoo authorities felt that he was a perfect choice because of his age, calm and gentle nature.

Sandra and Jethro are in the process of getting to know each other and are living in the same habitat spaces as they continue to gain confidence in their relationship, according to the reports. Elena Liberatori, the Argentine judge ruled and directed a historic judgement in 2015 that Sandra is entitled with some legal rights and better living conditions.

Celebrates birthday with wrapped packages

Sandra celebrated her birthday on Friday with pink signs and wrapped packages which was attended by Jethro. Her arrival in the US has further raised the hopes of US activists who are trying to match the success of lawyers who turn to the courts to fight for animal rights around the world. The director of litigation for the northern California-based Animal Legal Defence Fund, Matthew Liebman, spoke to an international media outlet that the animal law movement has always aimed on using the legal system. Many activists believe that the Sandra case is crucial and sets an example for animal rights activists in the country

