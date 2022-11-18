In a fierce display of public anger, Iranian protesters set ablaze the old residence of erstwhile supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini in the city of Khomein on Thursday, Al Arabiya reported. Videos and images circulating online displayed a group of furious protesters marching around the house, which appears to be surrounded by flames.

“This year is the year of blood, the group chanted, adding that current leader Ali Khamenei “will be toppled.” The ancestral home had previously been remodeled into a museum to pay homage to Ayatollah Khomeini, who was the first Supreme Leader of Iran between 1979 and 1989.

A video capturing the scene was shared on Twitter. It has garnered 20,000 views so far and multiple comments. Reacting to it, one user wrote: "This is a historical point in our revolution!" Another user added, "This is the most significant symbolic action the protesters have taken to date since the outbreak of Iran Protests 2022, which is expected to increase the regime's annoyance with the protest."

All you need to know about the mass protests in Iran

The incident comes as anti-hijab protests in Iran reach their third month, with hundreds of people marching on streets to voice their aggression over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained by Iran’s morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly, and later died in custody on September 16.

So far, at least 348 people including 52 minors have died in the crackdown by Iran’s authorities, according to Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). Furthermore, nearly 16,000 people have been arrested since the protests began, and at least five people have been given death sentences in connection with the anti-hijab protests.

Earlier on Wednesday, multiple female protesters gathered to hold demonstrations against the morality police at Tehran’s railway station but were targetted by security forces through open fire and baton attacks. Videos of the incident circulated widely on social media, showcasing the women chanting slogans in unison as they set their hijabs on fire in an act of defiance.