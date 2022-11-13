Anti-hijab Protests: At Least 326 Casualties In Iran's Brutal Crackdown On Protesters

At least 326 people have fallen victim to the lethal crackdown by Iranian authorities in the nationwide anti-hijab protests that have swamped Iran since the demise of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. According to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group, 326 fatalities have occurred since the protests began. The figure includes 25 women and 43 minors, CNN reported citing the group.

Following the alarming revelation, the IHRNGO has urged global powers to take “firm and timely action” against Iranian authorities and hold them “accountable for their gross violation of human rights". “Establishing an international investigation and accountability mechanism by the UN, will both facilitate the process of holding the perpetrators accountable in the future and increase the cost of the continuous repression by the Islamic Republic,” said Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of IHRNGO.

As per the group, casualties have been recorded across 22 Iranian provinces, including Tehran, Kurdistan, Sistan, Baluchistan, Mazandaran, and Gilan, since the mass protests began. The IHRNGO has also expressed concern over the possibility of multiple protesters facing “security-related charges” and being executed by the Islamic Republic.

UN experts urge Iranian authorities to stop the brutal crackdown on protesters

This arrives just a day after experts appointed by the United Nations appealed to Iranian authorities “to stop indicting people with charges punishable by death for participation, or alleged participation, in peaceful demonstrations” and “to stop using the death penalty as a tool to squash protests.”

Earlier on Tuesday, CNN reported that lawmakers in the Iranian parliament urged the judiciary to display “no leniency.” Citing state-run Press TV, CNN said that 227 out of the 290 parliament members signed an open letter to state officials and the judiciary to show no mercy to those "who waged war (against the Islamic establishment)" and treat them in a way that quickly teaches them "a good lesson."