Antonio Guterres Is Closely Following Talks Between US, Taliban: UN

The United Nation chief Antonio Guterres has been closely following the talks between the United States and the Taliban about a significant 'reduction of violence' in Afghanistan. Guterres further expressed his sincere wishes that the talks are successful and lead to an Afghan-led peace process. During the international conference on Afghan refugees, the UN chief also called the global community to step up efforts to help bring peace in war-torn Afghanistan and said that the Afghan people need and deserve peace, prosperity and full respect of their human rights.

A statement issued by the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres read, “The Secretary-General has been following closely the talks between the United States and the Taliban about a significant reduction of violence in Afghanistan aimed at opening the way for intra-Afghan peace negotiations”.

The statement further read, “During his visit to Islamabad, he expressed his sincere wishes that such talks are successful and lead to an Afghan-led peace process. He reiterated the United Nations’ readiness to provide any assistance that the parties may require”.

The talks between Taliban-US were reportedly resumed in Qatar in December 2019 and three months after Trump abruptly halted the diplomatic efforts and called it 'dead'. However, the peace deal is also expected to focus on the 'reduction of violence' through a ceasefire and intra-Afghan negotiations. The deal would further call for the Taliban and US to refrain from conducting attacks or combat operations for seven days.

Taliban continues to attack Afghan forces

Last week, US President Donald Trump had also said that he thinks that there is a good chance that the US will reach a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan. However, there still has not been any decrease in the intensity of insurgency operations as Taliban fighters have reportedly attacked the Afghan government. Militant commanders also said that such operations would continue until they receive new orders from their leadership based on the deal signed with the US to reduce violence in the region.

A Taliban commander in Helmand which is a southern province that has seen some of the fiercest fightings told an international news agency that their “leadership has not conveyed any message about a ceasefire” to them. Moreover, Taliban commanders in Paktika and Nangarhar, two other provinces which are reportedly regarded as strongholds for the militant group also said that they would continue the attacks on Afghan forces.

