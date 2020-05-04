Apple CEO Delivers Ohio State University’s Virtual Commencement Address Amid Pandemic

The Ohio State University held a historic virtual commencement on May 3 with Apple Inc. chief executive Tim Cook delivering the address amid COVID-19 pandemic. Cook told the graduates that their class is a special one marked by history with issues like few others in the last 150 years.

Cook hoped that the graduates would wear the “uncommon circumstances” like a badge of honour, adding that it can be difficult to see the whole picture while being inside the frame. He said that life has a frustrating way of reminding us that we are not the sole authors of our story and that we must share credit with a difficult and selfish collaborator called “our circumstances”.

“And when our glittering plans are scrambled, as they often will be, and our dearest hopes are dashed, as will sometimes happen, we're left with a choice,” said Cook.

'Remade world'

The business executive of the tech giant said that they can either curse the loss of something that was never going to be or can see reasons to be grateful for the “yank on the scruff of the neck” in having the eyes lifted up for the story they were writing and turn instead to a remade world.

Those who meet times of historical challenge with their eyes and hearts open—forever restless and forever striving—are also those who leave the greatest impact on the lives of others. Congratulations @OhioState Class of 2020—I can't wait to see the future you're going to build! https://t.co/3GZJer0raO — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 3, 2020

