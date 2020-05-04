Taiwan Says 'not Yet' Received Invitation From WHO For Key Meeting On COVID-19

Taiwan said that it has “not yet” received an invitation from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to attend the meeting as an observer amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou reportedly said the government is still awaiting the invitation, adding that it will join with allies and countries with similar ideals to continue to strive until the last moment.

Taiwan has been pushing for its participation in the UN health agency with strong support from the United States. On May 1, the US mission to the United Nations said in a statement that the UN was founded to serve as a venue for all voices, a forum that welcomes a diversity of views and perspectives and promotes human freedom. It added that barring Taiwan from setting foot on UN grounds is an affront not just to the proud Taiwanese people, but to UN principles.

Teleconference with US Health Secretary

Taiwan’s Minister of Health and Welfare Shih-Chung Chen also held a rare teleconference with US Health Secretary Alex Azar on April 27 to exchange COVID-19 prevention strategies and share their views regarding “global health security”. The ministry said that Chen expressed his appreciation for the cooperation between the US and Taiwan on efforts to combat the virus and for the strong support extended by Washington on Taiwan’s participation in the UN health agency.

Very glad to host @MOHW_Taiwan Minister Chen at MOFA for the phone call with @SecAzar of @HHSGov. They had a lot to share while discussing the #Taiwan-#US response to #COVID19. JW https://t.co/TugVwfOkUj pic.twitter.com/N2heAN4I3A — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) April 27, 2020

The issue of Taiwan’s participation in international organisations like WHO has gained momentum especially after US President Donald Trump signed the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act into law on March 26. The TAIPEI Act, authored by US Senators Cory Gardner and Chris Coons, aimed at strengthening Taiwan’s standing around the world.

“Minister Chen told Secretary Azar that he hopes the US will continue to support for Taiwan’s full participation in the World Health Assembly as observer and WHO meetings, mechanisms, and activities,” said the ministry in a statement.

