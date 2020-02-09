Rare Collection Of 'Apple Computer Sneakers' To Be Auctioned Off In March

Apple partnered with Adidas to design a pair of stylish white sneakers that featured the word Apple and also a rainbow coloured Apple logo in the early 1990s. According to the reports, the shoes never arrived at the market and it is believed that the prototypes were sold to Apple employees. As far as it is believed, only two pairs exist. One was unearthed in 2016 at a garage sale in Palo Alto, California, and was later sold at an auction. The other pair will be on the auction block next month.

READ: Apple Rolls Out Map Application In US To Rival Google's Navigation App

According to the reports, the auction will be hosted by Heritage Auctions in Dallas on March 24 and the online bids can be submitted starting from March 3. The 9.5 size sneakers give it a classic 90s look and charm.

Optical illusion of sneaker

Meanwhile, Nicole Coulthard, a Facebook user has recently sparked a debate online by posting an optical illusion image of a sneaker that has divided the internet waging a war on what colour it is. Netizens have commenced a heated argument over the colour of the shoe that appears teal to some, and grey for others. Some users have also claimed that the shoe was perhaps pink and white that has startled the online community that has landed in a pool of a mystery.

READ: Apple, Broadcom Ordered To Pay USD 1.1 Bn For Patent Infringement

rt if u see pink and white



fav if u see grey and green mint pic.twitter.com/nS0k557wSp — exo's #1 hypeman (@wondeukist) October 13, 2017

The image was shared on Twitter by a user asking the online audience if they see a grey or green mint shoe. The users perched on the post scolding people who agreed that the shoe was grey and green mint questioning their visual capacity. They said that the shoe was a pink-and-white colour. “on my screen that is bright, I see the photo in a bigger size, it's actually white and pink”, commented one user. “I saw a grey and mint, looked at it again just now and as I stared at it, it slowly transitioned to pink and white”, wrote another user. An aggravated user asked how people were seeing pink, the shoe was clearly green in colour.

READ: Netflix Holds Ground In Streaming Wars Against Apple, Disney

READ: Apple MacBook With Touchscreen Support Could Be Present In The New Apple MacBook Pro!