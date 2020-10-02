Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict: Turkish President Opposes Foreign Interference

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has opposed the involvement of US, France and Russia in the ongoing clash between Armenia and Azerbaijan. As the intercontinental ‘war’ entered its fifth day resulting in over 100 fatalities, major world leaders called for an immediate ceasefire. However, Erdogan an ally of Azerbaijan stated that the only way to attain a ceasefire was if the “Armenian occupiers” withdrew from the contested area.

Addressing the Turkish Parliament, Erdogan asserted that the US, Russia and France had “neglected the problem” for nearly 30 years and it was “unacceptable” that they are now involved in a search for a ceasefire. Touting a solution, the 66-year-old said that a “lasting ceasefire” could only be achieved if “Armenian occupiers” withdraw from Nagorno Karabakh. Experts now fear that Erdogan's remark could fuel fire between Ankara and it NATO allies and could draw regional powers to the conflict.

'Immediate ceasefire'

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron called for an immediate ceasefire between ethnic Armenian forces and Azerbaijan in the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Kremlin said in a statement that the “sharp aggravation” in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was thoroughly discussed and the leaders expressed “serious concern” over the ongoing large-scale hostilities. The duo noted that there is no alternative to political and diplomatic process to resolve the crisis, expressing their readiness to make a statement on behalf of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group - Russia, France and the United States.

The two former Soviet states are in an armed stand-off for years over the Nagorno-Karabakh, a landlocked region in the South Caucasus, and heavy clashes re-erupted on September 27, prompting fears of an all-out war. Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as a part of Azerbaijan but it remains disputed because the region is controlled by ethnic Armenians.

