Azerbaijan Claims 2,300 Armenian Troops Neutralized In Nagorno-Karabakh Region

Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has claimed on Wednesday, September 30 that at least 2,300 Armenian troops have been killed and wounded in the full-fledged clashes in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. News Agency ANI quoted the Defence Ministry saying, "From September 27 and up to this morning, around 2,300 enemy fighters were eliminated and wounded; around 130 tanks and other armoured vehicles, over 200 artillery, missile and mortar launchers, around 25 air defense weapons; six command and control and observation posts; five ammunition depots; around 50 armour-defeating weapons, and 55 automobiles were eliminated and brought out of action".

READ: Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict: UN Chief Urges Leaders Of Both Sides To Stop Fighting

Tensions escalate

The skirmishes between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been going on since July this year with both sides reporting casualties. The skirmishes resumed on September 27 and have been continuing ever since. According to reports, Armenia has mobilized its male population, while Azerbaijan has imposed martial law on its side of the border.

READ: Tensions Mount As Armenia, Azerbaijan Continue Fighting

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region since 1988. In 1994 a Russia-brokered ceasefire agreement was signed between both the countries but numerous violations have occurred since then. The tensions between both the nations escalated on Sunday morning along the contact line of Nagorno-Karabakh.As per reports, an Armenian-majority autonomy that proclaimed independence from what then was the Soviet Azerbaijan Republic in 1991.

Azerbaijan in its response launched a "counteroffensive" while the Artsakh authorities blamed Azerbaijani military for destroying regional stability and open firing against civilians. Armenia also accused the opponent of destroying civilian infrastructure in its capital of Stepanakert.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders to immediately establish a ceasefire along the line of contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. Azerbaijani and Armenian troops are currently engaged in fighting around the separatist region. Both sides accuse each other of starting the fight in the conflict zone.

READ: Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict: Russia Urges Turkey To Work On Ceasefire

READ: Azerbaijan And Armenia Brush Off Suggestion Of Peace Talks

Image: Azerbaijan MOD/Twitter