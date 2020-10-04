Armenia Calls On Media Outlets To Stop Broadcasting Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Live

Armenia's Defense Ministry has urged media outlets to not broadcast the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict live as this could jeopardise ongoing military operations and put civilian lives in danger. Armenia and Azerbaijan have been embroiled in intense clashes over the contested republic of Nagorno-Karabakh for the last few days.

Live media coverage problem

According to reports, both Armenia and Azerbaijan have reported casualties due to the heightened fighting and have also accused each other of violating the 1994 ceasefire agreement. In a statement, the Armenian defence ministry said, “Despite our numerous calls, there are still cases of media representatives covering events live both on the contact line, areas where the hostilities are taking place, and in the settlements of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh], including its capital -- Stepanakert”.

Russia and Armenia discuss Nagorno-Karabakh

As per reports, the Kremlin informed on October 2 that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have held a three phone call in six days. The two leaders are reported to have discussed the worsening situation and expressed serious concern over the involvement of militants of “illegal armed units from the Middle East.”

Meanwhile, France and the US have all condemned the escalating violence in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. Their statement also portrayed concern and alarm at the increasing civilian casualties and said that targeting or threatening civilians is “never acceptable under any circumstances.”

As per reports, fears of an all-out war between the two former Soviet states have arisen after Azerbaijan declared an emergency in the border areas while Armenia has declared a nationwide emergency and mobilised its male population following an escalation in the disputed region.

While the conflict between the two countries spans decades, fresh clashes erupted last month on September 27. The disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognizsed as a part of Azerbaijan but the region is controlled by ethnic Armenians.

(With ANI inputs, Image: AP)

