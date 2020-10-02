Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Armenia Ready For Ceasefire Talks With International Mediators

Amid the rising tensions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Armenia has now said that it is prepared to work with international mediators to reach a ceasefire with Azerbaijan. The Armenian foreign ministry, in a statement on October 2, said that the country ‘stands ready’ to engage with France, Russia and the United States in a bid to ‘re-establish a ceasefire regime’. However, Armenian officials also added that the aggression against the disputed region will continue to receive their ‘strong and resolute response’.

The two former Soviet republics have been locked in a simmering conflict for decades over Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is an ethnic Armenian enclave with Azerbaijan and which lies approximately 50 kilometres from the Armenian border. The region has been out of control of Azerbaijan since the end of the war in 1994, however, both the sides have a heavy military presence along a demilitarized zone separating the region from the rest of the country.

The new fight, which erupted on September 27, is considered to be the heaviest in decades. Since Sunday, the Armenian officials have reported almost 158 military casualties. Both the countries have previously rejected the possibility of new talks, however, Armenia’s statement on Friday marked the first sign that dialogue could be possible in resolving the latest flare-up.

With fears of the clashes expanding into an all-out, multi-front war, there is a possibility that the fighting could also suck in regional powers Turkey and Russia. While Ankara is Azerbaijan’s strongest supporter, Moscow, on the other hand, has a military base in Armenia. Earlier, Armenia even accused Turkey of supplying fighters to the conflict, drawing them out of northern-Syria.

Turkey opposes foreign interference

Meanwhile, countries, including India and France, have called for an immediate ceasefire. However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has opposed the involvement of the US, France and Russia in the ongoing clash between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Erdogan stated that the only way to attain a ceasefire was if the “Armenian occupiers” withdrew from the contested area.

Addressing the Turkish Parliament, Erdogan asserted that the US, Russia and France had “neglected the problem” for nearly 30 years and it was “unacceptable” that they are now involved in a search for a ceasefire. Touting a solution, the 66-year-old said that a “lasting ceasefire” could only be achieved if “Armenian occupiers” withdraw from Nagorno Karabakh. Experts now fear that Erdogan's remark could fuel fire between Ankara and it NATO allies and could draw regional powers to the conflict.

