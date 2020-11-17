Armenia 'will Answer For Everything In International Court,' Says Azerbaijani President

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on November 16 said that Armenia would be held responsible for the destruction of infrastructure in Nagorno-Karabakh region. Aliyev visited the Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts, which came under the control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. In a televised speech, he said that Armenia has to answer for all the destruction and added that international experts will be involved and they will demand compensation for 30 years.

“The enemy destroyed the entire infrastructure. They will answer for everything in an international court. I said and I want to repeat again that international structures, experts will be involved, all the damage will be calculated, and we will demand compensation for 30 years. These days they destroyed Kalbajar, houses, forests. They will also answer for all this,” Azerbaijani President said.

Aliyev’s statement comes after the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a joint statement on complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. As per statement, Armenia and Azerbaijan stop at their occupied positions, a number of districts come under Baku’s control, the sides exchange prisoners, and Russian peacekeepers are deployed along the contact line and the Lachin corridor connecting Karabakh with Armenia.

Armenian FM resigns

Armenian leader Nikol Pashinyan, in an emotional social media post, had said the agreement would be effective from Tuesday, November 10 and will end the six weeks of fierce fighting that has left hundreds of people dead. Defining the decision as 'unspeakably painful' for him and the people, Pashinyan said he took it after an in-depth analysis of the military situation that has seen Azeri forces make major gains and close in on Stepanakert, the region’s main city. Adding further Pashinyan said the agreement was the best possible solution to the current situation.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the latest agreement, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan resigned from office on November 16. Mnatsakanyan's departure was announced by the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on social media amid rising pressure on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to exit. The Armenian Foreign Minister's resignation comes just days after a cease-fire in the region that was occupied by Armenia for nearly three decades. The end in fighting is widely considered a victory for Azerbaijan.

