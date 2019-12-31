Around 1,00,000 Asked To Evacuate As Bushfires Threaten Melbourne

Residents of five Melbourne suburbs which total around 1,00,000 people were advised to evacuate as Australia's spiralling bushfire crisis continues to ravage Australia. Another volunteer firefighter lost his life on Monday evening while battling a separate blaze in the countryside.

Melbourne threatened by bushfires

Australia's bushfires have already burned through nearly 100 acres of grassland. Victoria emergency services said that in Bundoora which is just 16 kilometres north of Melbourne the fire has been halted and prevented from moving towards houses but is yet to be brought under control.

In a statement by Rural Fire Service, one volunteer firefighter lost their lives in New South Wales state while combating ablaze for more than five hours. Ten civilians and two volunteer firefighters have lost their lives fighting to Australian bush fires this season.

The blazes this year have destroyed more than 1,000 homes and has scorched more than 7.4 million acres of land. A heatwave that swept the country on Monday has increased the intensity of the flames which have been greatly aided by a prolonged drought and climate change.

Climate change and bushfires

These blazes have drawn great attention to the effects of climate change and sparked protests demanding greater action in regards to combating the effects of climate change. Conservative Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison grudgingly accepted the presence of a link between the Australian bushfires and climate change but has refused to halt the lucrative coal mining industry and has denied calls for reduced emissions.

Australian authorities have already issued to residents and tourists that the fires could potentially cut off major roadways. Victoria Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said that it was already too late for any people still in East Gippsland as there was no way to evacuate them and that it was not possible to provide all visitors with assistance. Australian capital of Canberra has cancelled its New Year's Eve fireworks display because a total fire ban is active in the Australia Capital Territory.