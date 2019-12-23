Australians In Dilemma Over Protecting Houses As Bushfires Approach

As bushfires rage across Australia with temperature over 40-degree Celcius and in some places near to 50 degrees, citizens grapple with the decision to leave or stay in their homes. As per news reports, several veterans who have an emotional attachment with their houses are refusing to leave their houses even when the fires approach. Though the fires are fatal, many people choose to stay to defend their properties at considerable risk. Winds and temperature fueled the fires on December 21 and fires swept through the town of Balmoral, located just a couple of kilometers from Yanderra, prompting New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian to declare to the media that there was “not much left”.

Read: Thieves Rob Officers' Belongings At Fire Station In Australia While They Fight Bushfires

Authorities regulate advisory to protect homes

More than 900 homes have been lost across Australia and at least six people have died, according to authorities. As it is known that people are likely to defend their properties, authorities have developed a checklist which includes having protective clothing and making sure a home is adequately prepared and free of flammable debris. New South Wales Rural Fire Service liaison officer Elizabeth Ellis told the media that one has to be physically and mentally able to withstand the onslaught of fire. The worst thing that can happen in a fire is that one has to run for life without carrying anything, he added.

Read: Greta Thunberg Criticises Australian Government Amid 'catastrophic' Bushfires

Temperatures predicted to go down

Fortunately, temperatures have reduced over the weekend in many areas, and authorities are using the cooler conditions to strengthen fire containment lines ahead of the next wave of heat, as per the weather department for late this week. As firefighters battle against raging wildfires in Australia, massive bushfires were fanned across the state of New South Wales with two bushfires around Sydney in what was termed as an emergency level. According to reports, a lot of major roads going towards the south and west direction around the city of Sydney were also shut down. The concerned officials asked all the residents to slightly delay their holiday plans, with warnings about the raging wildfires due to soaring temperatures above 40 degrees. It was because of dry conditions that bought about an early start to the fires.

Read: Scott Morrison Justifies Holiday Break Amid Bushfires: Had Promised Kids

(With inputs from agencies)

Read: Australia's Bushfires And Scorching Heat Threatens Rare Animal Species; 100s Feared Dead