Artist Uses A Drone, Lume Cubes And Camera To Create Light Painting Of Baby Yoda

A US-based light painter and photographer Russell Klimas who creates art with the help of drones, Google Earth and special software, created a painting of Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian in the sky. While talking to a local media outlet, Klimas said that he thought it would be fun to do such as thing, adding that he liked the Disney + original series The Mandalorian. According to reports, the artist has covered paintings on popular Pokemon character Pikachu, Deathly Hallow symbols from Warner Bros. Harry Potter, Marvel Cinematic Universe's Iron Man etc.

A long technical process

According to reports, Klimas said that it took about 60 minutes to plan the entire thing and the process of setting up took half an hour. Klimas used a Sony a7R III camera and a Mavic Pro drone attached with a Lume Cube (portable lights for photo and video devices). The artist further added that he put the exact codes into Google Earth and entered the exact points for the drone to follow and then transferred the list of the points to a KML file (the file format used to display geographic data in Google Earth).

According to reports, the drone goes on to follow the points set by Klimas, who captures the trajectory of the Lume cube's being carried by the drone while monitoring the altitude of the drone from an autonomous flight application called Litchi. The artist goes on to capture the drone's flight path from a long exposure with his professional camera. In order to change colours, Klimas changed the filter of the Lume Cubes through the exposure. According to reports, when the artist tried to create Baby Yoda's light painting, his drone crashed and two of its arms were broken.

