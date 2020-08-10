Ashraf Ghani: US Confirmed There's No 'secret Deal' With Afghanistan

The United States, on August 9, said that there’s no "secret deal" with Afghanistan, President Ashraf Ghani revealed in a statement. This comes as recently, Afghanistan’s Loya Jirga Assembly approved the release of 400 Taliban prisoners. The statement further pushed the international community to cease direct or indirect intervention in Afghanistan's internal affairs. Ghani, in this regard, confirmed with the US if there was a consensus on an independent and democratic Afghanistan, to which, the White House response was “yes,” a news agency reported.

In a 25 article resolution, the Afghanistan government “openly” urged that the Taliban group "will not return to war and its activity will be monitored”. The historic release of Talibani prisoners, a consensus reached in presence of Afghan elders, community leaders, and politicians in Kabul, was the “last hurdle” in the peace negotiations between the internationally-backed Afghan government and the Taliban, as per the report. Afghanistan government’s decision has fostered the scope of renewed talks for both sides to reach a peace deal negotiated by the US. President Ghani, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, and other political figures urged the Taliban to cease the conflict and start the immediate intra-Afghan talks to put an end to the historic wars.

Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen reportedly acknowledged the Afghan government's decision, saying, it was a good step, a positive step.

Atefa Tayeb, a council secretary who read out the final declaration at the conclusion, reportedly said, to remove obstacles, to start peace talks and to stop the bloodshed, the Jirga is taking the historic step.

"Clear mechanism" should be discussed

The resolution proposed by the Afghan government mentioned that a "clear mechanism" should be discussed during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban, which "should lead to social order, the security of facilities and infrastructure and stability in the country and address the concerns of the Afghan people", a news agency reported. Further, the assembly thanked the international community, including the US and NATO, and urged the nations and institutions to felicitate the peace process after the clarification with the US and the international guarantees.

