Australia: 3,000 firefighters battle raging wildfires in the country

As firefighters battle against raging wildfires in Australia, massive bushfires were fanned across the state of New South Wales with two bushfires around Sydney in what was termed as an emergency level. According to reports, a lot of major roads going towards the south and west direction around the city of Sydney were shut down and concerned officials asked all the residents to slightly delay their holiday plans, with warnings about the raging wildfires due to soaring temperatures above 40 degrees.

Australia plagued by wildfires

According to New South Wales Rural Fire Services Commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons, the present conditions due to wildfires were of a catastrophic level. He further added that it has been awful for such a thing to happen. Fitzsimmons said that they have been witness to the loss of property, adding that 3,000 firefighters were battling wildfires.

According to reports, six wildfires were classified under the emergency level in New South Wales out of which two were raging around Sydney. It was said that conditions were expected to improve with reports suggesting that conditions would worsen again after a week.

A change in wind direction led the winds to blow through the Southern coast of New South Wales on December 21. The weather forecast suggested that the wind speeds would be up to 56 miles per hour which will worsen fire conditions. According to reports, the Gospers Mountain fire has claimed almost 460,000 hectares in the northwest direction of Sydney.

Heatwave melting roads

Australia is currently reeling under a record-breaking heatwave which led to the melting of roads in parts of the country. Port Augusta City Council, in a Facebook post, said that some roads were showing ‘signs of bleeding’ due to extreme heat conditions.

It also advised commuters, other than the local residents, to avoid the roads and take an alternate route. In some of the parts of South Australia, the temperature soared to almost 50 degrees Celsius and Nullarbor set the December record for the state, reaching 49.9 degrees Celsius.

Nice try @BOM_Qld and @BOM_WA but it looks like the December record will stay with us for now! 49.9°C at Nullarbor at 4:54pm, preliminary data puts this as the 4th highest temp on record (all months) in Australia. 🌡️🥵 Obs at: https://t.co/OazoPRe4P8https://t.co/1gyIs23TQa — Bureau of Meteorology, South Australia (@BOM_SA) December 19, 2019

