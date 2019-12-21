McCormack Admits Australia Must Do More To Tackle Climate Change Crisis

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister has announced that the country must do more when it comes to combating climate change. Michael McCormack also stated that the bushfires ravaging through Australia are a major cause for the change in sentiment of the Australian populace.

Coal provides a majority of Australia's power

McCormack who is the acting Prime Minister while Scott Morrison is on vacation in Hawaii also linked the deadly bush fires to a host of other causes like dry lightning strikes and self-combusting manure. The acting prime minister also said that the former fire chiefs who had criticised the government over its inaction were being funded by environmental campaigners. During a press, McCormack said that he believes further action is needed to tackle the climate crisis but did not share what exactly the government plans on doing.

During the press conference, McCormack took a strong stance against those in Australia that have been calling for an end to coal mining but also acknowledged that the burning of coal was a factor in Climate change. As justification McCormack said that coal provided two-third of all of Australia's energy and that if they were to stop using coal they would have no alternative.

In November, an international report determined that Australia's response to the Climate change crisis was among the worst among all the members of the G20, this was primarily due to lack of policy.

Read: Australia Declare State Of Emergency In New South Wales After Unprecedented Bushfires

Read: Andy Murray Set For Remarkable Return To Australian Open 2020 After Retirement Rumours

On Thursday, two volunteer firefighters died while battling wildfires ravaging Australia’s most populous state. Geoffrey Keaton and Andrew O'Dwyer were in a truck convoy when a tree fell and caused them to drive off the road. The two men were pronounced dead at the scene. In addition, three more firefighters who were with them on the convoy were injured. They were taken to a hospital for treatment and it was later announced that all three were in stable condition.

Read: IPL Auction 2020: Australia Overshadow West Indies & South Africa Players In Rare Instance

Read: Australia: Firefighters Discover Huge Marijuana Plants While Fighting Bushfires