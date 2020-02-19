Koala Rescued From Bushfire Inspects Which Tree To Climb, Watch Video

A heartwarming video of a koala has surfaced on the internet which was rescued from the bushfires in Australia. The adorable video has won the internet as it was successfully rescued back to the natural habitat. The video was shared by a leading media outlet with the caption, "Back Home: Clare the koala, who was rescued from bushfires in Australia, carefully inspected her options before selecting her first tree to climb after being released from a sanctuary over the weekend."

Users reacted to the video

Through the video, it can be seen looking for its options and precisely climbs a tree after being released from the sanctuary. As the video went viral, the users flooded social media with comments and likes. The 2 minutes 28-second video has managed to garner 30k likes with 1.8K comments and 5.1K shares.

A user wrote, "Absolutely wonderful, their habitat and freedom. Million thanks to all the great humans that made it all possible."

The second user wrote, "I hope there are others in the area. She looks frightened and lonely." The third wrote, "They way they walk is adorable". Another user wrote, "What a fascinating creature."

Koala makes sound

Similarly, an adorable video has surfaced on the internet which shows Australia's favourite eucalyptus-munching marsupial making a sound that sounds more like an elephant seal. Some people were actually shocked when they heard the sound of koalas for the first time. A Twitter user shared the video on the social media platform with the bear making a peculiar sound while it was standing by a tree.

As soon as the video was shared on the social media platform, it soon went viral with thousands of people responding to the video. Some even suggested that it was koala's mating call. The heartwarming video managed to garner nearly 185000 likes and was retweeted more than 52,000 times. Let us take a look at how people reacted over the video.

