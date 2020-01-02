Australia: Firefighter's Toddler Receives Bravery Award In His Father's Honour

Harvey Keaton, the 19-month-old son of a volunteer firefighter who died fighting the bushfires received a bravery medal by the Australian authorities. The toddler patiently stood wearing a miniature firefighter uniform as he received the posthumous honour for his dead father.

"Daddy, I love you"

The 32-year-old Volunteer firefighter Geoffrey Keaton was killed while he was tackling wildfires, Wattle Creek, near Buxton in south-western Sydney, on December 19. He was awarded the commendation for bravery medal by Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons at a ceremony. The ceremony was held following his funeral on Thursday which was also attended by the Australian PM Scott Morrison.

A picture from the funeral shows the 19-month-old held by his mother Jess Hayes, as they looked at a portrait of the firefighter atop his coffin. Dozens of other firefighters also attended his funeral who saluted him for his services forming a guard of honour as the hearse carrying Mr Keaton’s coffin arrived at Pinegrove Memorial Park. The pictures posted on social media also show a mug placed on the coffin with a picture of a father and son stick figure. On the picture, “Daddy, I love you to the moon and back” can be seen written.

In a terrifying video, which was shared by the Fire and Rescue team of New South Wales in which the firefighters were seen driving the truck through bushfires. The crew were present outside South of Nowra when the fire blazed across them and they were forced to take shelter in the truck. The crew members held blankets to the windows as the massive fire threatened to engulf the vehicle. The team later confirmed that the entire crew was safe.