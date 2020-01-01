Australian Firefighters Share Video Of Them Driving Through Bushfires

An Australian Fire and Rescue team shared a terrifying video, on December 31, in which the firefighters drove a vehicle through bushfires in New South Wales (NSW). According to the Fire and Rescue of NSW, the crew were present outside South of Nowra when the fire blazed across them and they were forced to take shelter in the truck.

Around 3pm (local time), the firefighters rushed to the area for a rescue operation and to control the situation but they had to take shelter inside the truck. The crew members held blankets to the windows as the massive fire threatened to engulf the vehicle.

The crew from Fire and Rescue NSW Station 509 Wyoming recorded this video showing the moment their truck was overrun by the bushfire burning South of Nowra. The crew was forced to shelter in their truck as the fire front passed through. #NSWFires #ProtectTheIrreplaceable pic.twitter.com/Hb0yVrefi9 — Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) December 31, 2019

Read: Australia's Catastrophic Bushfires Heading Directly Towards Mogo Zoo

Social media heaped praises on the firefighters for putting their lives in danger for people. “God bless these heroes! I pray for their safety and for the good people of Australia. Much love from the catastrophic fire event state of California. I believe some of our firefighters are there to help. 🙋‍♀️💕,” commented a user. “This is terrifying. Thanks God, they are OK. They are heroes and all of them should be nominated for Australians of the Year. We have to take action on climate change now, so we don't have to put our men and women in danger (sic),” wrote another user.

Read: Wildlife Experts Estimate Millions Of Animals Killed In Australia Bushfires

Death of firefighters

The bushfires have proved fatal for firefighters as some of them lost their lives last month. On December 19, two firefighters, from Horsley Park Brigade, died after their vehicle rolled off the road after hitting a fallen tree. Recently, the NSW Rural Fire Service confirmed the death of a volunteer firefighter near Jingellic. Two other firefighters on the same truck suffered burns and are currently treatment at a hospital.

It is believed that the truck rolled when it was hit by extreme winds associated with the fire on the Green Valley, Talmalmo Fire, approximately 70km east of Albury. Another vehicle working in the same area was also blown over and the firefighter onboard has been transported to the hospital.

Read: Australia Bushfires: Two Killed, One Feared Dead In New South Wales

Read: Maps Show Impact Of Australian Bushfires On European Countries